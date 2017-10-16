Food services firm Aramark to buy Avendra, AmeriPride in US$2.35 billion deal

Food services company Aramark said on Monday it would buy Avendra LLC, majority owned by Marriott International Inc , and uniform and linen supplier AmeriPride Services Inc for a total of US$2.35 billion, before tax benefit adjustments.

Aramark said it would pay Avendra US$1.35 billion, or US$1.05 billion in net purchase price after adjusting for anticipated tax benefits.

AmeriPride's purchase price of US$1 billion came in at US$850 million after adjusting for anticipated tax benefits, Aramark said.

Separately, Marriott, which owns a 55 percent stake in Avendra, said it would receive about US$650 million from the sale.

Aramark also added it expected cost synergies of about US$40 million from the purchase of Avendra and about US$70 million from AmeriPride.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

