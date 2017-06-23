Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over steering fluid leak

Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.

The models were built between 2004 and 2012 in India, Ford said in a statement, adding the leaking fluid could cause fire in extreme cases.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)