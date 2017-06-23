Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over steering fluid leak

Business

Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over steering fluid leak

Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - A Ford flag flies outside the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada on November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG: Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.

The models were built between 2004 and 2012 in India, Ford said in a statement, adding the leaking fluid could cause fire in extreme cases.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters