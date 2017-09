REUTERS: Ford Motor Co on Friday reported a 2.1 percent decline in U.S. auto sales in August, contrasting larger rival General Motors Co's 7.5 percent increase.

Ford said it sold 209,897 vehicles in the United States in August, compared with 214,482, a year earlier.

GM reported U.S. sales of 275,552 vehicles in the month, up from 256,429.

