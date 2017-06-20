Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2019: executive

Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.

The current Focus will be phased out of production in Wayne, Michigan in mid-2018, according to Joe Hinrichs, president of global operations.

The redesigned Focus for North America will be built at a joint-venture plant in Chongqing, China, Hinrichs said. Earlier this year, Ford canceled plans for a new US$1.8-billion small-car plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and said it would build the new Focus instead at an existing plant in Hermosillo.

Hinrichs said the shift to China will save Ford US$500 million in tooling costs.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

