Ford to invest US$350 million in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co said it would invest US$350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.

The investment is part of the company's commitment to invest US$9 billion and create or retain 8,500 hourly jobs in its U.S. facilities in the next few years.

