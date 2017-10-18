Ford to recall about 1.3 million vehicles in North America

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it would recall about 1.3 million vehicles in North America to add a water shield to side door latches.

Affected vehicles include certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks. (http://ford.to/2ySvCBJ)

The company said the cost of the recall was estimated to be US$267 million, and would be reflected in its fourth quarter results. (http://bit.ly/2yT3EWu)

Ford said it continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings in the range of US$1.65 to US$1.85‍​ per share.

