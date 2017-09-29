Former Dongfeng Honda, Skoda execs expected to join Proton

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Dongfeng Honda Engine Co Ltd deputy general manager Li Chunrong is expected to be named chief executive of Proton’s main production, operations, manufacturing and marketing company on Friday (Sep 29).



Channel NewsAsia understands Li will head Proton’s wholly-owned subsidiary Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd.



Former Skoda chairman and CEO Winfried Vahland is also expected to join the national carmaker's board.



Proton’s parent company DRB-Hicom Bhd had announced earlier this month that Proton Holdings Bhd CEO Ahmad Fuaad Kenali was stepping down on Sep 30 for a "big role with a related company".



DRB signed a definitive agreement in June with car conglomerate Zhejiang Geely for the Chinese firm to buy a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton. Finding a foreign strategic partner had been a condition set for Proton to receive soft loans from the Malaysian government.

