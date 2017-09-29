Former Dongfeng Honda, Skoda execs join Proton

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Dongfeng Honda Engine Co Ltd deputy general manager Li Chunrong has been named chief executive officer of Proton’s main production, operations, manufacturing and marketing company, Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (PONSB), the company announced on Friday (Sep 29).

It also said former Skoda chairman and CEO Winfried Vahland will join the PONSB board.

Proton’s parent company DRB-Hicom Bhd had announced earlier this month that Proton Holdings Bhd CEO Ahmad Fuaad Kenali was stepping down on Sep 30.



He has been appointed CEO of power company Malakoff Corp Bhd.

DRB signed a definitive agreement in June with car conglomerate Zhejiang Geely for the Chinese firm to buy a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton. Finding a foreign strategic partner had been a condition set for Proton to receive soft loans from the Malaysian government.