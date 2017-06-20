Former JPMorgan trader Iksil links CEO Dimon to 'London Whale' losses

Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the US$6.2 billion loss.

In an account on his website, Iksil, a French national who traded credit derivatives for JPMorgan in London, also blamed senior executives at the bank. (http://bit.ly/2sjf2WS)

"The senior executives chose Iksil to work as a screen for them in late 2010", he said.

The Chief Investment Office (CIO), where Iksil worked, lost US$6.2 billion in trading in 2012, hurting the bank's reputation.

"When the CIO of JPMorgan had lost US$1 billion dollar, JPMorgan as a whole had made US$4 billion for itself net of its CIO loss," Iksil alleged.

"The JPMorgan CIO lost in whole US$6.3 billion which led to an ultimate profit at JPMorgan of more than US$25 billion in 2012," he said on the website.

The bank had to pay more than US$1 billion and admit to wrongdoing to settle U.S. and British probes into the losses.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

