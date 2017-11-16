Fox shareholders reject proposal to abandon dual-class shares

A shareholder proposal calling for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc to do away with its dual-class share structure was rejected on Wednesday, based on preliminary results announced at the media company's annual meeting.

Shareholders also voted to re-elect Fox's board of directors, preliminary results indicated, a sign that investors continue to support founder Rupert Murdoch and his family, who effectively control the company.

