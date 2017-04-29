Foxconn plans US investment; plans not final: Chairman Gou

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronic manufacturer and a major Apple Inc supplier, is planning an investment in the United States but has not finalized its plans, said Chairman Terry Gou as he exited the White House on Friday.

WASHINGTON: Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronic manufacturer and a major Apple Inc supplier, is planning an investment in the United States but has not finalized its plans, Chairman Terry Gou said as he exited the White House on Friday.

Formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Foxconn operates large manufacturing facilities in China, which is a base for its assembly of Apple's iPhones.

"We are planning a number of investments in America,” Gou told reporters waiting for him outside the White House. " ... This project will include both capital-intensive and skilled labor-intensive and high-tech investment."

Gou said in January that Foxconn was mulling setting up a display-making plant in the United States with an investment that would exceed US$7 billion.

(Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in Taipei; Koh Gui Qing in New York; Ginger Gibson in Washington; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa Von Ahn)