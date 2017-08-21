France's Total to buy Maersk Oil for US$7.45 billion

PARIS: French oil giant Total said Monday that it would buy Maersk Oil, a unit of the Danish shipping giant A P Moller-Maersk, for US$7.45 billion (€6.35 billion).

The company said the deal would make Total the second-largest operator in the North Sea, with substantial operations in Britain, Norway and Denmark.

It will pay for the company with US$4.95 billion in Total shares, while taking on US$2.5 billion of Maersk Oil's debt. The boards of both companies have approved the deal.

Total said the acquisition would also bolter its positions in the Gulf of Mexico, Algeria, Kenya and Kazakhstan.

"This transaction delivers an exceptional opportunity for Total to acquire, via an equity transaction, a company with high-quality assets which are an excellent fit with many of Total's core regions," chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

He said that once completed in the first quarter of 2018, the deal would generate some US$400 million in cost savings each year, which would help immediately increase the combined group's cash flow and earnings per share.

"We are also very pleased that we will have a new anchor point in Denmark which will host our North Sea business unit and supervise our operations in Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands," Pouyanne said.