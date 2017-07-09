France says Europe should make US companies pay fair share of taxes

It is time the European Union makes multinationals, such as U.S. giants Amazon , Facebook and Google , pay their fair share of taxes, the French finance minister said on Sunday.

Bruno Le Maire was speaking at a conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence where many French and international executives gather every year.

