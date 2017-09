PARIS: The French investigation into alleged emissions cheating by PSA Group and other automakers found that suspect software had been used on almost 2 million vehicles sold by the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, Le Monde reported on Friday.

Paris-based PSA denies any use of fraudulent engine software, a spokesman reiterated in response to the newspaper report.

