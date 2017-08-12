FTC says it closes investigation of Honeywell, Du Pont agreements
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it had closed its investigation of several agreements between Honeywell International Inc and E I du Pont de Nemours and Co related to the sale of a next-generation refrigerant in automotive air conditioning systems.
The commission voted to close the investigation in accordance with a recent initiative to close older, pending investigations where appropriate, it said in a statement.
