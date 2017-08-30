Fujifilm says aims to spend US$4.5 billion on M&A over three years

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen (US$4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

The company in December announced a deal to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical's 71 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries for US$1.3 billion in a bid to expand its healthcare business. Last year, it was outbid for Toshiba Medical Systems by Canon Inc .

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)