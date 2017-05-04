Further US rate hikes could put strain on Singapore borrowers: Analyst

SINGAPORE: The US Federal Reserve's latest decision to keep key lending rate unchanged was widely anticipated, but policy makers expect to raise rates twice more for a total of three increases for 2017 - more hikes than they had made in the previous 10 years combined.



But while a move like that could send markets soaring, an analyst said it could also spell bad news for some in Singapore.



That’s because Singapore's benchmark lending rates look set to rise in tandem with any further increases in US interest rates.



These are the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate and the Singapore Swap Offer Rate, which are commonly pegged to commercial and home loans.



For instance, home buyers in Singapore will have to cough up more to pay for their mortgages while companies will find it even tougher to service their debts.



Mr Stephen Innes, Senior trader at OANDA, noted that Singaporean companies who make payments in US dollars are likely to suffer.



“Business have to consider the volatility of foreign exchange markets and they have to use prudent hedging mechanisms, not only for the components or commodities that they’re bringing in to manufacture these finished goods. But for companies that are exporting to the US, they have to be opportunistic hedgers, take advantage of the strengthening of the US dollar to hedge some of these transactions. Sitting idly is probably one of the worst things to probably do.”



However, Mr Innes mentioned that banks could stand to benefit from what seems to be the US central bank's most active year of tightening in a decade.



He said: “Typically banks will do better when interest rates are going up because they can borrow cheaper and lend out more expensive.”



Meanwhile, Mr David Kuo, CEO of The Motley Fool, said that it is crucial to be cognizant of US President Donald Trump’s determination to punish the US dollar as well.



“He likes low interest rates and doesn’t want a high US dollar compared to other currencies, the mere fact that he has come out and said that is almost putting a certain amount of pressure on the Fed not to increase interest rates, because a high US dollar will put pressure on American manufacturers and it would make it more difficult for them to export whatever they have to the rest of the world.”



Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has stood pat at its latest policy meeting and experts expect it could do the same yet again at its next review in October.

