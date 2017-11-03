Futures extend gains after October jobs report

Apple's upbeat results and strong initial demand for the new iPhone X put Wall Street on track for a strong opening on Friday, while investors watched out for October jobs data for clues on the strength of the labor market.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures slightly extended gains on Friday after a Labor Department report showed October nonfarm payrolls rose, after hurricane-related disruptions hurt employment in September.

Futures snapshot at 8:34 a.m. ET:

Dow e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.18 percent, with 18,796 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.13 percent, with 101,898 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34 points, or 0.55 percent, on volume of 25,416 contracts.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

