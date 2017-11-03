Futures extend gains after October jobs report

Business

Futures extend gains after October jobs report

Apple's upbeat results and strong initial demand for the new iPhone X put Wall Street on track for a strong opening on Friday, while investors watched out for October jobs data for clues on the strength of the labor market.

The Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East/Files
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures slightly extended gains on Friday after a Labor Department report showed October nonfarm payrolls rose, after hurricane-related disruptions hurt employment in September.

Futures snapshot at 8:34 a.m. ET:

Dow e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.18 percent, with 18,796 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.13 percent, with 101,898 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34 points, or 0.55 percent, on volume of 25,416 contracts.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark