Futures flat; White House turmoil, North Korea in focus

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Monday, with investors keeping an eye on the White House as well as the tension between the United States and North Korea – themes that have affected the market the most in the past two weeks.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)