Futures flat amid growing concerns over Trump agenda

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, a day after the S&P posted its biggest daily percentage loss in about three months, on mounting worries about President Donald Trump's ability to legislate his pro-growth agenda.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters