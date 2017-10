U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street on Monday, tracking gains for other major stock markets after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's election victory.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)