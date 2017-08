U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday ahead of the minutes on the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, which will offer clues on the future path of interest rate hikes.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday ahead of the minutes on the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, which will offer clues on the future path of interest rate hikes.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)