Futures higher as Irma weakens further; Apple in focus

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday as Irma weakened further into a post-tropical cyclone and investors awaited the highly anticipated launch of the new iPhone.

* Apple , the world's biggest company by market capitalization, is expected to unveil the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone at an event that starts at 1:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT)

* Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes, weakened to a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday, allaying concerns about its impact to the economy.

* The S&P 500 climbed to a record high close on Monday as concerns over Irma faded and North Korea did not test-fire missiles over the weekend as some had feared.

* However, North Korea on Tuesday rejected a United Nations Security Council resolution imposing tougher sanctions, and said the United States would soon face the "greatest pain" it had ever experienced.

* The U.N. unanimously stepped up sanctions against Pyongyang on Monday over the country's most powerful nuclear test on earlier in the month, imposing a ban on North Korea's textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.

* In economic data, the Labor Department is expected to release its monthly job openings and labor turnover survey report for July at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings rose to 6.163 million in June.

* Apple's shares were up 1.05 percent ahead of the iPhone launch.

* Sage Therapeutics slumped 23.18 percent after its drug to treat a life-threatening seizure disorder failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial.

* DowDupont rose 2.47 percent after the company, which was formed when chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont merged, said it was making changes to its initial plans of splitting the company into three units.

* U.S.-listed shares of Teva rose 7.35 percent after the drugmaker agreed to sell its contraceptive brand Paragard to a unit of Cooper Cos for US$1.1 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)