Futures inch up, bitcoin grabs investor interest

REUTERS: U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Wall Street on Monday, with the launch of bitcoin futures raising investor interest in cryptocurrency related companies.

** Shares of Marathon Patent , Riot Blockchain , Overstock.com and Xunei were up between 3.8 percent and 8 percent in premarket trading.

** Bitcoin futures jumped more than 20 percent in the U.S. debut on Sunday, which backers hope will encourage wider use and give legitimacy to cryptocurrency.

** At 7:21 a.m. ET, bitcoin futures were quoted at US$17,800 on the Chicago-based CBOE Global Markets exchange , up 12.3 percent from its Sunday opening price, while bitcoin itself hovered at US$16,459.

** Shares of Cboe Global Markets rose 3.7 percent.

** U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, buoyed by a solid payrolls report for November that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week.

** The report showed the economy added 228,000 jobs in November but average hourly earnings failed to meet expectations.

** The third rate hike in 2017 is near certain, with traders betting a 90 percent chance in its favor, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

** But, a sluggish growth in wages in latest U.S. jobs report could raise doubts about the central bank's plan to raise interest rates thrice in 2018.

** The Labor Department is slated to release a report at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) on job openings and labor turnover for October.

** Bluebird Bio shares rose 11.13 percent after its experimental gene-modifying immunotherapy drug co-developed with Celgene received positive responses in early stage study. Celgene's shares were up 2.6 percent.

Futures snapshot at 6:52 a.m. EDT:

** Dow e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.19 percent, with 7,997 contracts changing hands.

** S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.08 percent, with 154,048 contracts traded.

** Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 11,062 contracts.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)