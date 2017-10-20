Futures up after Senate clears a hurdle to tax cuts

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday after the Senate cleared a budget blueprint, taking the Trump administration a step closer to fulfilling its promise of lowering taxes to stimulate growth.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday after the Senate cleared a budget blueprint, taking the Trump administration a step closer to fulfilling its promise of lowering taxes to stimulate growth.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)