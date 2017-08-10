GE delays plan to open part of new Boston HQ

REUTERS: General Electric Co has delayed the completion of its new headquarters building in Boston as new Chief Executive John Flannery looks to curtail costs.

The company had planned to renovate two existing buildings and build a new office tower in Boston due for completion in 2019.

GE said it would continue the renovations, but delay the opening of the new building until 2021.

Boston Globe first reported the news. (http://bit.ly/2vOBObi)

