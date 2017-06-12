GE names John Flannery chief executive
General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company. Jeff Immelt would remain chairman of the board through Dec. 31, GE said in a statement. Flannery is currently president and CEO of GE Healthcare.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)