GE revenue falls 12 percent

REUTERS: General Electric Co reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly revenue as weakness in its energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders fell to US$1.34 billion in the second quarter ended June. 30 from US$3.30 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 15 cents from 36 cents, the company said.

GE's energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.

Total revenue fell to US$29.56 billion from US$33.49 billion.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)