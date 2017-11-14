GE says plans new wind farms in Finland, Sweden

General Electric's power generation unit is planning to build new wind farms in Finland and Sweden, a company executive said on Tuesday.

HELSINKI: General Electric's power generation unit is planning to build new wind farms in Finland and Sweden, a company executive said on Tuesday.

"We are very active in wind in the Nordic countries... We are planning new farms in Finland, about 80-100 MW per farm. We are in discussions with several customers and partners," Markus Alholm, CEO of GE Power Finland, told Reuters in the sidelines of an energy conference.

He said the company had similar talks in Sweden.

Last week, the company announced a deal to build a 650 MW wind farm in Sweden with Green Investment Group.

