GE to keep Rochester plant open

U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co said on Wednesday it would keep its plant running in Rochester, New York, retaining all employees at the facility for now.

Boston-based GE in August was reportedly planning to close the plant by June 2018, and move the work to China. The plant, part of GE's troubled power business, assembles electronic boards and employs about 100 people.

As part of an "exhaustive review" of GE Power's operations "we have determined that, at this time, we are best able to serve our customers by keeping manufacturing and assembly operations for our industrial communications product line in Rochester," GE said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

GE added that it was not offered any incentives by the state government to stay in Rochester.

Earlier this month, GE said it would axe 12,000 jobs at its power business, which sells electrical generation equipment.

GE launched the cuts to save US$1 billion in 2018 at the power unit, as it expects dwindling demand for fossil-fuel power plants to continue.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)