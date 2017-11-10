General Electric wins US$643 million US defense contract: Pentagon

General Electric Co has been awarded a US$643 million contract to provide F110-GE-129 aircraft engines and related equipment and services to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON: General Electric Co has been awarded a US$643 million contract to provide F110-GE-129 aircraft engines and related equipment and services to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an expected completion date of Nov. 8, 2024, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)