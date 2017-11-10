General Electric wins US$643 million US defense contract: Pentagon

Business

General Electric wins US$643 million US defense contract: Pentagon

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, on May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

WASHINGTON: General Electric Co has been awarded a US$643 million contract to provide F110-GE-129 aircraft engines and related equipment and services to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an expected completion date of Nov. 8, 2024, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters

