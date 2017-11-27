General named to head debt-ridden Venezuelan oil company

CARACAS: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro named a general to head debt-ridden PDVSA, ordering a "total restructuring" at the state oil giant amid a major shakeup over corruption.

Maduro announced on state television that he had named Major General Manuel Quevedo of the National Guard as president of PDVSA and oil minister.

"We are going for a total restructuring of PDVSA," he said during his weekly show on official VTV television.

Quevedo, formerly minister of housing, replaces Nelson Martinez at the helm of PDVSA and Eulogio del Pino as oil minister.

The move comes only days after PDVSA and Venezuela were declared in selective default for failing to meet payments on certain bonds in time.

On Tuesday, the government arrested six executives of PDVSA's Houston-based affiliate, Citgo, for allegedly signing contracts to refinance US$4 billion in debt without the government's approval.

The company, Venezuela's biggest export earner, has been in steep decline for years, with production falling to 1.9 million barrels a day currently, from 2.6 million last year.

Maduro said a goal of the restructuring would be to raise production.

With barely US$10 billion in hard currency reserves, Maduro's socialist government has been fighting to stay afloat financially.

A deep and prolonged economic crisis has led to crippling shortages of food, medicine and industrial inputs, fueling inflation that at 1,000 per cent is the world's highest.