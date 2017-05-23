German Fin Min sees deal for Greece in three weeks 'if all goes well'

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed some confidence on Tuesday that Greece's international creditors would overcome their differences and agree in three weeks on a deal that would release more loans to Athens.

Speaking in Brussels, Schaeuble said no agreement had been reached on Monday, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proving to be difficult in the talks and one member state refusing to back a deal.

The German government is not blocking anything, it is just sticking to the rules, Schaeuble told reporters after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, adding that if everything goes well, a deal will be made at a June meeting.

