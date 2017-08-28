German government says Air Berlin bridging loan on schedule

A German government bridging loan for insolvent Air Berlin has not yet been paid out but the timetable for disbursing the credit is on schedule, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

"There are a few technical details but the credit is there and everything is progressing according to the timetable," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

The government has agreed a 150-million-euro (US$179 million) loan to ensure that flights continue for a period of three months and to secure the positions of the airline's 7,200 employees in Germany.

