Germany rejects Ryanair claim that Air Berlin insolvency was staged

BERLIN: Germany on Wednesday rejected accusations by low-cost airline Ryanair that Air Berlin's filing for insolvency protection was aimed at preparing the German carrier for a takeover by Lufthansa .

An economy ministry spokeswoman also said a bridging loan of 150 million euros (US$175.5 million) the government has granted Air Berlin did not breach anti-trust rules.

"I reject the accusation by Ryanair today that it was a staged insolvency application," the spokeswoman said. "We assume that the loan is conform with the law".

