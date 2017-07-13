Germany summons Daimler to address emissions allegations

BERLIN: A German government committee investigating carmakers has summoned Daimler for a meeting on Thursday to address allegations it sold cars with excessive emissions, the transport ministry said.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court, reported on Wednesday that Daimler had been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States.

Daimler said it would comply with the request from the transport ministry's expert panel, but declined to say whether Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche would attend the meeting.

"We have always supported the work of the authorities in the past and will continue to do so in the future," a spokesman said by email. "This is why we are, of course, also available for discussions with the Federal Ministry of Transportation."

The transport ministry set up its investigation committee after Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that it had installed secret software in its diesel cars in the United States to cheat nitrogen oxide emission tests.

Two months ago, Stuttgart prosecutors searched Daimler sites in Germany following allegations of false advertising and the possible wrongful manipulation of exhaust gas treatment systems in diesel cars.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Paul Carrel and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Mark Potter)