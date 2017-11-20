GIC acquires majority stake in new innovation precinct in Melbourne

SINGAPORE: GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, has taken a majority stake in a new innovation precinct in Melbourne, Australia.



This is a joint project between the University of Melbourne, Lendlease, GIC and Urbanest, a GIC news release said on Monday (Nov 20).



Developed by Lendlease, the innovation precinct will be majority pre-leased to the University of Melbourne for 42 years. The project is adjacent to the University’s main campus a kilometre north of the Melbourne Central Business District which is accessible by tram and the proposed Melbourne Metro, scheduled for completion by 2026.



Mr Lee Kok Sun, Chief Investment Officer, GIC Real Estate, said: "We believe the new innovation precinct will generate resilient cash-flows over the long term and look forward to strengthening our partnership with Lendlease and the University of Melbourne on this project.”