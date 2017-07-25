GM 2Q profits tumble 42% on overseas restructuring costs

NEW YORK: General Motors saw profits tumble in the second quarter after it took a hit from the cost of shuttering less profitable overseas operations, and the rest of the year looks challenging, the company said on Tuesday (Jul 25).

As car sales dipped in the cooling North American market, net income for the biggest US auto maker dropped 42 per cent from the same period of 2016 to US$1.7 billion, while revenues fell 1.1 per cent to US$37 billion.

The automaker also warned that it sees a tougher business environment in the second half of the year, when it plans to suspend production at a number of US factories to make upgrades to enable production of newer pickup truck models.

Chief financial officer Chuck Stevens said the automaker viewed adjusting its production as the "first lever" in addressing a weak market, rather than resorting to consumer rebates to drive sales.

"We want to continue to improve the financial performance of those cars," he said on a conference call. "We will be competitive but certainly wouldn't anticipate significant price moves or incentive moves."

Analysts praised GM for keeping profit margins high in the North America region by avoiding heavy incentives to offload cars - something many carmakers have done in the face of the sales decline from the record 2016 levels.

Goldman Sachs called the results a "solid quarter," while JPMorgan Chase praised "very strong" profit margins in North America.

CFRA also praised GM's performance, but downgraded the stock, citing the likelihood of lower profits in 2018.

"We think that we are getting closer to 'peak truck' sales, even as (sport) utilities rise in popularity," said CFRA analyst Efraim Levy.

The company said despite the challenging environment, overall performance remained good, with growth in the key US crossover vehicle segment despite a decline in overall US car sales amid weak demand for sedans.

GM notched higher sales in China compared with the year-ago period, but overall international sales declined.

Earnings were dented by one-time asset impairments, sales incentives and employee separations in India and South America as GM pares back operations in less-profitable markets.

The results were also hit by accounting for GM's pending sale of its Opel/Vauxhall brands in Europe to PSA Peugeot Citroen.

The company's share price rose 0.5 per cent to US$35.99 in afternoon trading.