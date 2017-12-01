GM expects commercial launch of autonomous vehicles in 2019

General Motors Co said on Thursday it expects commercial launch of autonomous vehicles in "dense" urban environments in 2019.

REUTERS: General Motors Co said on Thursday it expects commercial launch of autonomous vehicles in "dense" urban environments in 2019.

The No.1 U.S. automaker added that its fleet of self-driving Cruise cars will accumulate about 1 million miles per month by early 2018.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)