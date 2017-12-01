GM expects commercial launch of autonomous vehicles in 2019

General Motors Co said on Thursday it expects commercial launch of autonomous vehicles in "dense" urban environments in 2019.

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, in Coahuila state, Mexico November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

REUTERS: General Motors Co said on Thursday it expects commercial launch of autonomous vehicles in "dense" urban environments in 2019.

The No.1 U.S. automaker added that its fleet of self-driving Cruise cars will accumulate about 1 million miles per month by early 2018.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

