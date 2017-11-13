GM's China NEV sales will meet quotas by 2019 without need to buy credits

Business

General Motors Co's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in China will meet quotas by 2019 without the need to buy credits, GM China chief Matt Tsien said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

BEIJING: General Motors Co's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in China will meet quotas by 2019 without the need to buy credits, GM China chief Matt Tsien said on Monday.

China has set strict quotas for NEVs which automakers must meet by 2019, a move that is prompting a flurry of electric car deals and new launches of electric and hybrid models as firms look to ensure they do not fall short.

Source: Reuters

