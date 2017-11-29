GM says Corvette super car will be priced at US$119,995 and above

LOS ANGELES: General Motors' 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1 super car will have a starting price of US$119,995, with a convertible version from US$123,995, its global product development chief, Mark Reuss, said on Tuesday (Nov 29)

The Corvette competes with Italian luxury sportscar Ferrari SpA in the elite, high-performance sports car segment, and is the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from the electric and self-driving cars GM is expected to highlight at an investor conference on Thursday.

Reuss revealed the price at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show.