GM schedules investor event to discuss 'an autonomous future'

General Motors Co on Thursday said it will outline "our vision for an autonomous future" in a webcast for investors on Nov. 30, the latest signal from the largest U.S. automaker that it intends to expand its efforts to put self-driving cars to commercial use.

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
(Updated: )

DETROIT: General Motors Co on Thursday said it will outline "our vision for an autonomous future" in a webcast for investors on Nov. 30, the latest signal from the largest U.S. automaker that it intends to expand its efforts to put self-driving cars to commercial use.

GM's announcement comes just days after Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit said it would launch within the next few months a robo-taxi service in a Phoenix suburb using minivans that would have no human driver in the front seat.

