GM swings to third-quarter loss on charges from European unit sale

DETROIT: No. 1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co posted a quarterly net loss on Tuesday caused by charges related to the sale of its Opel unit in Europe to France's PSA Group , but excluding the charges the results beat analysts' expectations.

Detroit-based GM posted a third-quarter net loss of US$2.98 billion, or US$2.03 per share, compared with a profit of US$2.77 billion, or US$1.71 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company earned US$1.32 a share, above analyst expectations of US$1.14.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)