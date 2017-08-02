Goldman CFO Chavez: market for bond trading has not improved since second quarter
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez said on Tuesday that the market for fixed income trading has not improved much since the second quarter.
REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez said on Tuesday that the market for fixed income trading has not improved much since the second quarter.
Chavez said on a call with fixed income investors that low volatility - which caused a slump in trading revenue for Goldman during the second quarter - had "essentially continued into this quarter."
Goldman in the second quarter reported a 40 percent drop in bond trading revenue and posted the weakest commodities results in its history as a public company.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)