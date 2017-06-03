Goldman now sees US Fed announcement on balance sheet in September

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a plan to shrink its US$4.5 trillion balance sheet at its September policy meeting, earlier than their prior view for such a move in December.

They changed their forecast on a third U.S. rate increase in 2017 to occur in December from September, while they raised their estimate on a possible rate hike later this month to 90 percent from 80 percent.

