Goldman Sachs CEO defends Paris deal in first-ever tweet

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs, which has been a source of advisors to President Donald Trump, joined a chorus of big companies to criticize the US leader's decision Thursday (Jun 1) to exit the Paris climate agreement.

"Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the US's leadership position in the world," Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Twitter.

It was the first Twitter post for Blankfein, who joined the social network six years ago. His statement was also retweeted on Goldman Sachs's official account.

Blankfein supported Trump's Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, but he had expressed hope about Trump's administration since the election.

The Trump administration has hired a number of former Goldman senior executives to fill top roles, including Blankfein's former deputy Gary Cohn.

Cohn, the head of the president's National Economic Council, had been seen as supporting the Paris agreement.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also worked previously at Goldman, as did White House strategist Steve Bannon.