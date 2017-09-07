Goldman Sachs may triple or quadruple Frankfurt headcount, Germany chief says

Wolfgang Fink, co-chief of Goldman Sachs in Germany, said that the U.S. investment bank may triple or quadruple its Frankfurt presence in light of Brexit.

Fink, speaking to bankers at a conference here on Thursday, said that the bank's working assumption was that it was going to double its headcount in Frankfurt, Germany's financial capital.

But under some scenarios, "we may triple or even quadruple" the number of people on the ground, he said, without elaborating further.

The wide range in potential personnel moves highlights the uncertainty that financial institutions face with the unknowns of Brexit.

(Reporting by Tom Sims)