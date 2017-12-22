Goldman Sachs to set up cryptocurrency trading desk: Bloomberg

Business

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is setting up a trading desk to make markets in digital currencies like bitcoin, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Goldman Sachs is displayed in their office located in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc is setting up a trading desk to make markets in digital currencies like bitcoin, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street bank aims to get the business running by the end of June, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. (https://bloom.bg/2BgDNFb)

"In response to client interest in digital currencies, we are exploring how best to serve them," Goldman spokesperson Michael DuVally told Reuters, declining to confirm or deny the news report.

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

